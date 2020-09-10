The LaLiga season begins this weekend, but Barcelona are still a fortnight away from starting their campaign because of their European escapades in 2019/20.

That means there’s still plenty of time for the sky to completely fall in on the blaugranes.

The horrific end to their last campaign has somehow already been superseded by a pre-season which has seen Lionel Messi make it abundantly clear that he is only playing for the club because he wouldn’t take them to court.

Quite how Ronald Koeman will fare in what could potentially be his only season in charge is anyone’s guess.

If the start is anything to go by, it could be a long, hard campaign, because the Dutchman is again at odds with his captain according to Don Balon.

The outlet have suggested that the No.10 has requested that former Barca midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, is brought in, however, Koeman is known to favour hiring Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum, a player who he has managed for the Dutch national side.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Sol Campbell says that Guardiola won’t last the season at Man City Mixed news at Chelsea as defender touted for imminent exit is expected to be included in their Premier League squad Newcastle have a €35m+ bid rejected for Ligue 1 star

If the club want to get the best out of Messi in what is likely to be his final season at the Camp Nou, they’d do well to accede to his wishes.

Having said that, perhaps part of the problem with the team is that they haven’t had a manager in place for a while who will rule with an iron fist, which Koeman, who has already been handed the sobriquet ‘Sargeant’ according to MARCA, will be more than happy to do.