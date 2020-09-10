What a year Barcelona’s Ansu Fati has had.

At just 17 years of age, he had already become the club’s youngest ever scorer and the youngest player to find the net in the Champions League, before completing the set by becoming the Spanish national team’s youngest ever scorer in the past week.

He plays without fear and is a constant attacking threat, so it’s little wonder that Manchester United are just one club that have been showing an interest, per the Daily Star.

However, Barca are apparently moving quickly in order to put Fati out of United’s, and anyone else’s reach.

According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by the Daily Star, the Catalans are preparing to renew the player, and as part of the new deal they will increase his release clause to just over half of Lionel Messi’s.

That means it will stand at a whopping £365m.

As long as they’re able to get the youngster to put pen to paper before any other team can get their claws in, then that should theoretically end any interest from elsewhere and keep Fati as a Barca player for the foreseeable future.