Chelsea manager Frank Lampard refused to comment when asked a question about the potential Edouard Mendy transfer.

The Rennes goalkeeper has been strongly linked with Chelsea by Goal and others, but it seems Lampard was in no mood to discuss the prospect of doing a deal for him this summer.

See the tweet below as Lampard told a press conference, as quoted by Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella, that Mendy is simply a Rennes player and therefore not someone he would be discussing at the moment…

Lampard on Chelsea's interest with Eduoard Mendy: "Mendy is a Rennes player, so it is a nonstarter for me to talk about at the minute." #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 10, 2020

Chelsea do look in need of a signing in goal this summer after the poor form of Kepa Arrizabalaga for so much of last season.

The Spain international didn’t get off to the best start the previous year either, but his performances were so poor at points in 2019/20 that he ended up being dropped by Lampard for some big games.

Willy Caballero played more for the Blues towards the end of the season, but Mendy looks a far more solid option to potentially come in as number one for the season ahead.