Lampard eyes goalkeeper and Premier League star to complete “fantastic transfer window” for Chelsea

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is set to target West Ham star Declan Rice as his last summer signing after completing a transfer deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

This is the latest update from Sky’s Angelo Mangiante, who has also previously reported of Chelsea making a first bid to sign Rice from West Ham…

Chelsea have had a busy summer so far, bringing in Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva to majorly strengthen their squad.

If the west London giants can also secure the signings of Mendy and Rice, it will indeed be a fantastic transfer window, as Mangiante says in his tweet.

It could be an exciting season ahead for CFC, who did well under the inexperienced Lampard last season, despite him arriving when the club was under a transfer ban.

Chelsea have now shown they mean business after being able to make signings again, and Rice could be a crucial addition to potentially fill in in defence after last season’s hugely unconvincing displays at the back.

