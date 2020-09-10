Chelsea have started discussions over a transfer deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, the club’s president Nicolas Holveck has confirmed.

The talented shot-stopper has recently emerged as a target for the Blues, with Goal reporting that they’re willing to pay £25million to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Goal’s report also quotes Rennes chief Holveck as admitting talks have taken place and that Mendy himself has pushed to get his move to Chelsea.

He says, however, that there is not yet an agreement over the structure of the deal, but Chelsea fans will surely be hugely encouraged by his update on the transfer saga.

“Discussions have started with Chelsea for Edouard Mendy,” Holveck said. “I can understand his desire, he told us. But for the moment, there is no agreement and for a transfer, we need an agreement of the three parties.”

Chelsea urgently need an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga after two disappointing seasons in west London from the Spanish shot-stopper.

Willy Caballero is a capable backup, but certainly not really good enough to be number one, so Mendy could be a very important signing for Frank Lampard.

CFC have had a busy summer so far, with a raft of new attacking signings coming in in the form of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz.

However, it was in defence that Chelsea really struggled last season, so focusing on that area of the pitch, including in goal, makes sense for the club now in the final weeks of the transfer window.