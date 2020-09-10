Chelsea’s chances of sealing £31.5m exit for flop are boosted as Monaco make a move for Florentino Luis

In any market place where there are limited buyers for a commodity, it always means that prices are going to be lower as sellers desperately try to attract some business.

Football is no different and a lot of clubs are desperate for cash, so it means that good players will be available for lower prices, but it’s also a nightmare for bigger clubs as they try to offload their fringe players.

Chelsea have been trying to get rid of Tiemoue Bakayoko for a couple of seasons now, but it looks like the pieces are starting to come together to allow him to return to AC Milan.

The Sun recently reported that a loan deal with an obligation to buy was getting closer, with Chelsea looking for £4.5m up front and then a £27m fee at the end of season.

Milan were trying to drive the price down and they also hope to make it an option to buy rather than an obligation, so it was always important for them to have a back up plan if negotiations started to fail.

That report indicates that Benfica star Florentino Luis was being eyed as that back up option, but Caught Offside sources have confirmed that Monaco have made a move for the Portuguese starlet, and an offer of a 1 year loan with a £30m option to buy has been tabled.

That leaves Milan in a position where Bakayoko could be the only option to compliment Sandro Tonali in their new midfield, so it makes them far more likely to try and push through the deal with Chelsea.

It still sounds like some kind of compromise will need to be found, but hopefully the Frenchman gets his return to the San Siro and finally establishes himself at a club rather than going out on loan each season.