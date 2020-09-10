Chelsea’s inevitable clear-out is underway as five first team players edge closer to an exit

There are always two sides to a big summer of recruitment, and it’s easy to see why a lot of Chelsea fans are getting excited about next season.

Suddenly the defence looks more secure with the experienced head of Thiago Silva organising things, while Ben Chilwell looks like a proven player who should solve their left back issues.

Kai Havertz is possible the most highly rated young player in Europe so it will be fascinating to see how he gets on, while the craft of Hakim Ziyech and the ruthless efficiency in front of goal of Timo Werner will add to an already exciting attacking line up.

The flip side of this is players will need to leave, and it looks like the inevitable clear out is well under way:

Chelsea now working to sell players. Michy Batshuayi agreed to join Crystal Palace on loan, talks still on with AC Milan for Tiemoué Bakayoko [but no agreement yet], Everton have asked for Tomori. Zappacosta and Emerson Palmieri also set to leave on next weeks. ? #CFC #Chelsea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2020

Batshuayi’s exit makes sense for everybody as he’s not been a key member of the team for years, while Bakayoko isn’t part of Frank Lampard’s plans so a return to AC Milan could be a good move for him.

The situation surrounding Tomori is a very interesting one because the reports wildly vary, so he’s either about to join Everton on loan at any moment or he won’t be leaving at all.

The exits of Zappacosta and Emerson are no brainers and the problem there was always going to be finding a buyer, but this suggests they will leave the club and you have to think a return to Italy looks the most likely.

None of these exits will hurt the first team at all and if they can easy raise some funds to add a goalkeeper and a holding midfielder, then a title challenge might not be out of the question next season.