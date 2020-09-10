David Beckham’s Inter Miami are set to add another big name Juventus star to their squad

While Inter Miami did look like a decent side in their opening MLS games, it was clear that they needed some big names to improve the team and also generate some excitement from the fans.

They’ve already added Blaise Matuidi from Juventus and the French midfielder will be a great signing who will play a big role in the team, but he’s probably not the type of player who’s going to put bums on seats.

Generally it needs to be an attacking signing to build some excitement, and it looks like David Beckham’s franchise are finally going to land a big name striker to their side:

I can confirm via a source that Gonzalo Higuain will arrive in Miami this evening and will immediately quarantine before joining #InterMiamiCF. https://t.co/1SLC8IoDkK — Felipe Cardenas (@FelipeCar) September 10, 2020

Higuain is still only 32 so he might not be in his prime anymore, but he was still playing at a very high level and should be banging them in for Miami once he joins.

Andrea Pirlo is clearly trying to reduce the average age of the Juve team so it explains why Higuain and Matuidi have been let go, but they should be among the best players in MLS as long as they apply themselves properly.