It’s been one of the longer running transfer sagas of this summer’s window, and it’s showing no signs of abating at this stage.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund is progressing at a snail’s pace, and it’s led one former Red Devil to question the wisdom of the deal at the expense of others which need to be done.

“They need a central defender and a right-back,” Dimitar Berbatov said to the Daily Star.

“They know which positions they need to strengthen in my opinion.

“Obviously their priority was to sign Sancho, but a defender is a must, but there is still time for them to react and do something.

“Probably in the last two or three days we will see what is really going to happen.”

Although the Bulgarian has a point, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would appear to be in too deep now to just abandon a deal which still looks as though it could get over the line.

With three weeks left of the window, there’s still plenty of time for both clubs to reach an acceptable fee.

Perhaps in the meantime, if there’s enough money in the kitty, the Norwegian can target the areas that Berbatov alludes to.

More Stories / Latest News Mason Mount rumours answered head on by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard Arsenal show faith in Mikel Arteta by giving him a more important job title Arsenal target misses game despite his team being depleted by Covid-19 situation

Given how well the team have been performing since the turn of the year in any event, Solskjaer needs to be given the benefit of the doubt in terms of who he’d like to bring in.

There would appear to be clear enough reasons in his mind as to why he continues to hold out for a resolution on Sancho, that will hopefully fall in United’s favour.