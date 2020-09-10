Huge boost for Liverpool as star likely to reject Barcelona move after Jurgen Klopp intervention

It was widely expected that Ronald Koeman would try to sign some of his trusted Dutch players to help him at Barcelona, while the rumours of a move for Gini Wijnaldum have gathered pace for a few weeks.

It’s expected that Liverpool will add to their midfield so the Dutch star would see less playing time, while the prospect of teaming up with Koeman again would be attractive to the player.

Sky Sports have reported on the latest with his situation, and it looks like this could be great news for Liverpool.

They claim that the midfielder held talks with Jurgen Klopp about his future, with the interest from Barcelona also being heavily mentioned in the report.

They go on to suggest that the player does want to stay at Liverpool and he wants to extend his contract that was due to run out at the end of this season, so he’s now likely to reject the chance to move to Spain in favour of staying at Anfield.

It’s also clear that Klopp wants him to stay so that must’ve played a huge part in the outcome here, although it could suggest that Liverpool won’t be adding to their midfield this summer either.

Continuity isn’t a bad thing and Liverpool will be happy to keep a player who’s been an effective part of the team for years, but this will come as a huge blow to Koeman and Barca.