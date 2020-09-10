Another impressive performance by one Man United youngster has ensured that the recent praise that has come his way continues.

Teden Mengi captained United’s U21 side to a 6-0 win over Salford in the EFL Trophy according to the Daily Mirror, only enhancing his standing at the club.

However, far from getting carried away by all the attention, Mengi is taking it all in his stride.

“For me I am not looking too far ahead just working as hard as I can,” he said, in quotes obtained by the Daily Mirror.

“I look at the next game and the game after that and if the opportunity comes, it comes.

“It is down to me to keep working hard. If that opportunity comes then I should take it.

“Training with the first team has been 100 percent really beneficial for me, learning how they play, difference of speed in how they play. It has been really good to be around.

“Seeing experienced players, players who have played in the first team for years and years and the best players in the world is a really good experience.

“You learn so much from them even by training with them just once. It is a big eye opener so yes I have loved it.”

Despite being just 18 years of age, Mengi has shown a maturity to his game that is well beyond his tender years.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly not frightened of putting youngsters into the United first-team if they show the right attitude and aptitude, there’s no reason why Mengi can’t force his way into the Norwegian’s thinking in due course.

Further, he would save United having to look elsewhere for a centre-back to play alongside Harry Maguire, thus also saving them a pretty penny financially too.

A win, win situation all round.