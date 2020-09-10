Chelsea have been the most active Premier League club this summer in terms of new signings.

Frank Lampard has seen Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz all arrive at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues look to narrow the gap between themselves and the top two from last season.

Most of the deals were done at reasonable fees considering today’s prices, however, it’s the signing of Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen that’s got one of the German side’s former players’ blood boiling.

Dimitar Berbatov also played for Chelsea’s London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur as well as Manchester United in the English top flight, and he believes the Blues have paid far too much for the youngster.

“I think the amount of money spent on Kai Havertz was a little too much for my taste,” he said in his column for Betfair.

“It’s ridiculous, it’s too much money. Havertz is a great talent, and I have said that in the past, I am a big fan of his and with my Leverkusen connection I was keeping a keen eye on him every week, but still the money that they have paid is crazy.

“He’s a great signing for the team, along with Timo Werner, and they certainly have the talent to challenge for the title next season, but the test is going to be a big one for them.”

Whilst it might be said that the deal is a little on the expensive side given the way that football has been decimated financially because of the coronavirus, if Havertz is able to improve Lampard’s side to any significant extent, it will be money well spent.