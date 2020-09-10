Manchester United have reportedly made some progress to get the Jadon Sancho transfer deal back on track.

All had gone a bit quiet on the Sancho to United front, but it now looks like the move could be getting somewhere again due to agreements being struck over two key elements of the deal.

According to BBC Sport, the Red Devils have now agreed terms on the player’s wages, as well as fees to be paid to agents, though there is still no agreement with Dortmund.

The Bundesliga giants are said to be demanding around £100million for Sancho, according to BBC Sport, though the report adds that there has been the feeling that they could soften their stance on a sale later in the summer.

The transfer deadline is October 5 and Man Utd fans will no doubt be desperate to see their club complete this exciting signing in the coming weeks.

Sancho would be a major upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James in the attacking midfield department, with the England international lighting up German football since his move there a few years ago.

It would be great to see the talented 20-year-old back in the Premier League as he begins to approach his peak years.