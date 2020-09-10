Chelsea’s first-team has taken on a new look over these past few weeks with a number of new signings having to get to know each other as well as players that were already at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz, signed from Bayer Leverkusen, is one such player, and there will almost certainly be huge expectation on his shoulders given that the German has become the Blues’ record signing.

As difficult as it often is to not only get used to new people but also new surroundings, Havertz’s simple message to one of his new colleagues will surely have gone down well.

Having played in the No.29 shirt during his time at the Bundesliga outfit, the number clearly has a special meaning for him.

Upon arrival at Chelsea, however, Fikayo Tomori was the holder of that particular shirt number.

In a wonderful gesture to the new man, Tomori agreed to allow Havertz to take the number according to football.london, and he responded with a simple ‘Thank you’ on Instagram.