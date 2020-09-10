He was part of one of Liverpool’s greatest triumphs, and now Rafael Benitez’s assistant manager in 2005, Pako Ayesteran, is hoping to persuade one of the club’s young stars to join him.

Ayesteran is now in charge of Portuguese side, Tondela, and is clearly hoping his connections on Merseyside will pay dividends.

According to O Jogo and cited by the Daily Star, Ayestaran wants to take Anderson Arroyo on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has already had loan spells at both Mallorca and Czech outfit, FK Mlada Boleslav, the latter of which he spent the 2019/20 season at.

Arroyo has returned to Anfield after only managing seven appearances in the entirety of last season, and with there being little to no chance of him making an impression for Liverpool, another loan deal makes sense.

Sooner or later the Reds will need to cut their losses, however.

If Arroyo does finally make a go of it somewhere, Jurgen Klopp could at least realistically command a small fee for the player’s services.

That’s probably the best Liverpool can hope for at this stage.