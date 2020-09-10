Liverpool linked with EXTREMELY talented young Bundesliga trio

Liverpool have been linked with possible future moves for exciting young Bundesliga trio Erling Haaland, Giovani Reyna and Alphonso Davies.

Jan Age Fjortoft spoke to Empire of the Kop about Liverpool’s eyes being on some elite talents in German football, with Borussia Dortmund duo Haaland and Reyna named as potential targets, while Bayern Munich starlet Davies was also mentioned, but deemed unrealistic.

The Canadian full-back was world class for Bayern in the season just gone, playing a starring role for Hansi Flick’s side as they won the treble.

“I think they are paying special attention to Dortmund,” Fjortoft told the Liverpool FC blog. “The American Gio Reyna – and of course – Erling Haaland. And then there is Alphonso Davies at Bayern, but he is obviously unattainable.”

Liverpool would do very well to sign any of these players, with Haaland also looking exceptional in the Bundesliga last term, following on from some prolific form at previous club Red Bull Salzburg as well.

Reyna, meanwhile, is still only 17 and not yet a regular for Dortmund, but has been tipped for a big future in the game.

BVB have a fine recent record when it comes to bringing through top youngsters, and Liverpool would do well to take advantage and try to lure them away in the future.