Loan agreed: International striker looks set to join Dutch side on loan from Liverpool

While it looks like Liverpool needed to do something to freshen up their squad ahead of next season, it does look like the younger players won’t be getting a chance to prove themselves.

Ovie Ejaria signed for Reading on a permanent deal, Sheyi Ojo went to Cardiff on loan while there’s no sign of Harry Wilson or Rhian Brewster being given a proper chance in the team either.

Ben Woodburn is another player who may have been hoping to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans as the transfer market remains quiet, but the Evening Standard have just confirmed that he’s set to sign for Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam on loan instead.

The Welsh international hasn’t managed to establish himself at Liverpool in recent years while loan spells at Oxford and Sheffield United haven’t worked out either, so this could have an element of make or break to it.

If he doesn’t do well in Holland then it’s hard to see him getting chances on his return, but if he scores goals and plays well then he’s likely to grab the attention of Wales manager Ryan Giggs, while it will also help his chances of getting a better move next summer if Liverpool don’t give him more opportunities.