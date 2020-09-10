Manchester United awaiting FA clearance needed to officially announce transfer

Manchester United have signed a trio of Spanish wonderkids this summer, but are yet to officially announce them.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils still need clearance from the Football Association in order to officially confirm the signing of Marc Jurado, who has already joined the club from Barcelona.

The report adds that Man Utd have also signed Atletico Madrid wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho and Alvaro Fernandez from Real Madrid.

These talents will move into United’s academy, according to the MEN, in what looks some smart business by the Premier League giants this summer.

United have a proud history of promoting the best young players from their academy, and these new additions look like players with promising futures in the game.

By moving to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, they should get a decent chance of developing into first-teamers in the near future, with the Norwegian tactician also showing his willingness to promote Mason Greenwood and others in his time in charge at Old Trafford.

Fans will no doubt be keen for these moves to be made official, and it sounds like it’s only a matter of formalities now.