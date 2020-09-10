Ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season, the last thing that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be worrying about is the discipline, or lack thereof, of his players.

Unfortunately for the Norwegian, that’s precisely what he has had to deal with.

Just three weeks ago there was the fall out from captain, Harry Maguire’s Greek holiday.

Then Mason Greenwood was sent home in disgrace from the England camp, after being caught with Man City’s Ben Foden trying to smuggle local girls into their rooms.

England manager, Gareth Southgate, clearly took a dim view of it, and upon his return to the club, Greenwood was summoned to Man United’s Carrington training ground for showdown talks and to give bosses his view of events, according to the Daily Star.

The outlet also report that the club are trying to shield Greenwood from the glare of publicity as much as they’re able.

Further, that Solskjaer will discuss the breach of discipline with him, giving him a stark warning that his United career is in jeopardy if he continues down such a path.