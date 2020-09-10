Exit close: Manchester United star misses training as he closes in on transfer away

Chris Smalling has reportedly missed Manchester United training as he finally closes in on a permanent transfer to Roma.

The England international has had a difficult time at Man Utd of late, falling out of favour after a loss of form before looking back to his best in a loan stint in Serie A last season.

Smalling recently returned to United, but now looks to finally be closing in on his move to Roma on a permanent basis, according to the Telegraph.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils may live to regret this, as Smalling could have been a more reliable backup option than Phil Jones in the season ahead, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also surely in need of alternatives to Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

United fans will surely hope to see some defensive signings made later on in this transfer window, with Harry Maguire also not entirely convincing in his first season at the club.

Many would surely agree that Maguire would benefit from a better partner next to him, though it seems unlikely Smalling would have been that man.

The 30-year-old should, however, be a solid purchase for Roma if they do finally complete this signing.