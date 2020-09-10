Mason Greenwood is forced to train alone for Man United

After being sent home in disgrace by England manager, Gareth Southgate, Mason Greenwood has been subjected to further humiliation.

The young Man United striker was, at best, naive with his actions whilst on duty with the English national team.

Trying to sneak women into his room in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and being caught out doing so was only ever going to end one way.

Greenwood might’ve thought by apologising for letting everyone down that it would be the end of the matter, but he clearly hadn’t taken the full picture into consideration.

By breaking the coronavirus protocols, that has now put his club team-mates at risk.

Therefore, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left with no choice on Thursday but to make Greenwood train alone, according to the Daily Mirror.

It’s hoped that if there are no further issues, that the player may be able to re-join his team-mates at some point over the next week.

All of the negative publicity that Greenwood’s actions have generated might also make him think twice about his actions in future.