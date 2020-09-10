Lionel Messi makes incredible gesture with gift to blind Arsenal fan

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has shown his class with a donated gift to a blind Arsenal fan.
The Argentine has teamed up with Israeli company OrCam to help pay for these expensive high-tech glasses, which can cost as much as £4,200 each.
MORE: Photo: Lionel Messi pictured returning to Barcelona training after clearing up future
Many visually impaired people won’t be able to afford the item, but Messi has done his bit to help one Gooner by giving a pair away as a gift to him.
Mikey, 10, from Enfield, was given the special glasses by Messi, and the Sun claim the 33-year-old plans to continue making similar donations of this kind.
Speaking about his role in helping blind children, Messi said: “The emotion was incredible. Meeting with this amazing group of people from around the world was truly a magical and inspiring moment.
“Witnessing each of the members of the “Dream Team” trying out the OrCam MyEye features, it was clear that this would be a life-changing device for each of them.
‘I am proud to be an OrCam Ambassador to truly make a difference for so many.”
Messi’s transfer situation may have dominated headlines this summer, but the Barca forward has shown he’s more than just a great player, he’s a true gent away from the pitch too.