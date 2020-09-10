Mixed news at Chelsea as defender touted for imminent exit is expected to be included in their Premier League squad

The decision to make Premier League clubs name a limited squad rather than having everyone available does usually make it clear when someone has no future at the club, but this is an interesting case.

It was always expected that some Chelsea players would need to move on after a big summer of recruitment, but the defence is looking particularly bloated after the arrivals of Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva.

While there will surely be some permanent exits, you also have to think the younger players will want to go out on loan to play regularly, so a recent Sky Sports report made sense when they said that Fikayo Tomori was on the verge of joining Everton on loan.

Tomori broke through into the Chelsea team last season and he does look impressive, but he’s still a bit raw so a season playing every game in the Premier League might be the best thing for him.

The only issue with this is a Caught Offside source has actually stated that Tomori is set to be included in Chelsea’s Premier League squad, so that suggests not only will he not be going to Everton – but he will also be in Frank Lampard’s plans for next season.

This is very much a case of waiting to see what happens with the player, but it might indicate that even Lampard doesn’t really know what’s best for him just now.