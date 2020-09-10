Personal terms agreed: Arsenal’s FA Cup hero now one step away from sealing exit worth £15m+

It’s amazing how often a team will somehow end up with glaring weaknesses in their squad while they also have more than one top quality player battling for the same spot in the team.

Arsenal have that situation with their goalkeepings – Bernd Leno proved to be a very good goalkeeper that they can always rely on, but you can also argue they wouldn’t have won the FA Cup without the performances of Emi Martinez either.

The Argentine stopper has been a career back up but he’s finally reached a point where he needs to play regularly, and a report from The Independent has indicated that a move to Aston Villa is very close.

They even suggest that he’s already agreed personal terms for a four year contract worth £60k a week, so the only thing left is for the two clubs to agree a fee.

They point out that Villa’s opening offer of £15m was turned down but they are now expected to come back with a better bid, while Arsenal are now ready to sell him so a deal doesn’t sound far away at all.

It will be fascinating to see how things work out for him at Villa, because the move will come with a lot of different pressures.

Last season at Arsenal he was in a position where nothing was expected of him and he was able to play without pressure, but that’s not the case anymore as expectations will be raised after a big fee and some impressive performances.

He’s shown he’s good enough to play at the top level, so hopefully he shows he has the ability to be consistent over a whole season.