Gareth Bale’s situation at Real Madrid could hold the key to a Los Blancos move for one Manchester City star.

The Welshman endured a rotten 2019/20 under Zinedine Zidane’s tutelage, and it would surely be better all round if he were allowed to leave.

That hadn’t looked to be on the table until recently, but according to Mundo Deportivo and cited by The Sun, the Spanish giants will now accept as little as £22m for Bale in order to facilitate a move away.

Should there be any takers at what is a bargain price for a player who still has years left in the game, Real have already earmarked the player that they want to replace him.

According to Sport, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez is the chosen one, and Los Blancos have contacted the players representatives to sound them out say Sport.

The Algerian possesses much the same attributes as the Welsh flyer, and at 29, would be able to play for 2-3 more years at the top level.

Whether we’ll see him plying his trade at the Santiago Bernabeu anytime soon is a moot point at this stage, because nothing will happen until Bale agrees to go.