Report confirms Arsenal are the only team to make an offer for midfield star as he pushes for a summer exit

It’s common to see all kinds of teams being linked to a top quality player when they become available, but the main thing to look at is which teams are actually making bids for these players.

Arsenal have been linked with Lyon star Houssem Aouar for a while now, so there’s some mixed news for the fans in this report from Get French Football News.

They quote L’Equipe in saying that Juventus, Man City and PSG are all interested in the Lyon star, but it’s important to note that none of them have actually made offers to Lyon.

It turns out Arsenal are the only team who have made an offer and the midfielder has made it clear that he would like to leave – so that sounds like everything is going in Arsenal’s favour here.

There is one huge issue that they probably won’t overcome – finances. It’s claimed that Arsenal’s offer was cash and Matteo Guendouzi, but Lyon are sticking to their valuation of €60m in cash and they won’t be budging on that.

It sounds like Arsenal don’t have the money to make that offer while there’s nothing credible to say that they are close to selling any players for big money either, so it’s hard to see this happening.

Of course things can change and he may Lyon in a position where they just need to get him out of the door so a compromise could be found, but the fans shouldn’t be holding their breath over this one.