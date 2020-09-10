Signs point to an exit for Lacazette as Arsenal are offered Italian international on loan

It’s clear that Arsenal’s attack is going to be built around Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next season, so it’s increasingly looking like Alexandre Lacazette will be nothing more than a complimentary piece who ends up doing a lot of defensive work rather than being a focal point.

That can be a tough thing to take for someone who came in with a reputation as being a prolific striker, so it’s understandable that he might want to move to another team where he will be an important player.

ESPN recently reported that Lacazette was looking for assurances over his future at the club, so there are signs that he’s looking for an exit, so there are a couple of ways that Arsenal could approach this.

They might decide that the Frenchman is a vital part of the squad and force him to stay, but they may also decide to cash in and use that money towards improving the rest of the squad.

READ MORE: Report confirms Arsenal are the only team to make an offer for midfield star as he pushes for a summer exit

That would require a low cost replacement coming in, so it’s interesting to see that Gianluca Di Marzio have reported that Italian international Stephan El Shaarawy has been offered on loan to The Gunners.

He’s currently playing in China but he’s worried that the extensive quarantine rules and issues with travelling from there will hurt his international career, so he’s looking for a loan move until January at least, but it could also be for the whole season.

He would be an interesting addition because he was very promising when he first broke through at AC Milan before bouncing around several teams, while he would be more of a natural wide player than Lacazette.

It would all be a risk for Arsenal as no one knows how El Shaarawy would adapt to the Premier League while they could also be one Aubameyang injury away from disaster in the goal department, but it could also allow them to strengthen the midfield further.