Solskjaer expects Man United to complete big money signing before their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace

Although the rumours about Jadon Sancho and Man United have rumbled on for months, the general content of all the stories has been pretty consistent.

It appears that United want the player and he wants to return to England, but Borussia Dortmund won’t let him go for a low fee and United have been doing all they can to drive that price down.

Every time it looks like an agreement is close another report will announce that the two sides aren’t even close in their negotiations, so it looks like the cycle is set to start again.

A report from Dagbladet has made a pretty big claim about Sancho’s situation, and it looks like things could be close.

They claim that Dortmund had told United that they had to get things done by the 10th of August or they wouldn’t be willing to sell, but that no longer appears to be the case as negotiations keep going on.

It now sounds like personal terms have been agreed with the player and an agreement is getting close with the German side, to the point that Solskjaer is now expecting him to be signed in time for their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on the 19th of September.

Sancho has looked sharp in Dortmund’s pre season games so he probably could come in and play a part straight away, but the problem is always going to be finding a way to meet the German side’s demands.

It’s clear that Solskjaer is getting a bit frustrated over United’s lack of progress in the transfer market so it would be a massive boost if they could add Sancho to van de Beek before the season starts, but it’s still not clear how likely that is.