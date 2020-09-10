Menu

Thiago Alcantara using clever tactics to force Liverpool transfer, according to journalist

Liverpool FC
Thiago Alcantara may be using smart tactics to get his transfer to Liverpool this summer by putting pressure on Bayern Munich, according to Jan Age Fjortoft in an interview with Empire of the Kop.

The Reds would do well to snap up this elite talent, with Alcantara playing a starring role for Bayern in their Champions League win last season.

The Spain international has been linked strongly with Liverpool for some time now, with the Premier League champions still pushing to sign him, according to a recent tweet from Fabrizio Romano…

Discussing the situation with Empire of the Kop, Fjortoft weighed in by saying that Alcantara may have actually put pressure on Bayern by hinting that he’s happy to stay at the Allianz Arena.

The 29-year-old could now have forced Bayern to lower their demands as they won’t want to run the risk of losing him on a free when his contract expires next summer, according to Fjortoft.

“Thiago said Auf Wiedersehen to his teammates at the end of the season… The management of Bayern said he would leave and that they “expect an offer in the coming days”. Then they put a €30m price-tag on him and the rest is poker,” Fjortoft told the Liverpool blog.

“Now it seems like no club wants to pay that amount for 29-year-old – a player that has been struggling with injuries.

“So by saying he doesn’t mind staying, Thiago is actually putting pressure on Bayern to accept a lower fee – as the club will lose him on a Bosman come January 1 – for nothing.”

