Video: Aubameyang shows he’s ready for the new season with a stunning strike for Arsenal vs Aston Villa

The lack of fans and media in the grounds just now does mean that a lot of the pre season clips appear to have been filmed on a potato from a long way away.

Despite the shoddy footage here you can still appreciate the brilliance of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, as he scores a wonderful goal for Arsenal in their pre-season game vs Aston Villa:

Auba’s banger in the friendly against Aston Villa the other day pic.twitter.com/tuE6cBOBjG — ????? ©? (@artiildn) September 10, 2020

He still hasn’t sorted out his contract situation so the fans will be hoping for some kind of resolution there, but he’s looking sharp and it will be exciting to see what Mikel Arteta can achieve in his first full season with the club.