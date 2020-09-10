Video: Lampard confirms that two first team stars have recovered from injuries and are in contention to face Brighton

Chelsea’s big summer of recruitment has left Frank Lampard with an incredibly bloated squad, so it’s fair to say that he has plenty of players to pick from as their Premier League opener edges closer.

He’s already confirmed that three of their high profile summer signings won’t be fit enough to play in that game, but there is some welcome news in the return of two important players from last season:

Frank Lampard confirms Azpilicueta and Pulisic have recovered from their injuries and could be in the Chelsea team to face Brighton pic.twitter.com/NC2tzXSVzz — Football News Clips (@footienewsclips) September 10, 2020

With Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech missing for the game it does give chances for the existing players to step up their game and prove that they should keep the new boys out.

The fear for Chelsea has to be that the defence will still be leaking goals without the new additions and it’s vital to get off to a fast start if they do have genuine title aspirations, so it will be interesting to see how they get on.