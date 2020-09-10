Menu

Video: Sol Campbell says that Guardiola won’t last the season at Man City

Manchester City
We’ve become used to ex-professional football players giving outrageous takes about the modern game, but surely Sol Campbell has taken the biscuit with his opinion on Man City’s Pep Guardiola.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal centre-back suggested that Guardiola won’t see out the season at the Etihad Stadium.

Moreover, his rationale had nothing to do with how well, or not, his team would be playing at the time. Simply put, Campbell believes that Pep will have had enough.

“Four years at Barca, three years at Munich, now he didn’t make it in the Champions League… is he gonna last, I don’t think so, I think he’s gonna go,” he said.

