German football expert Jan Age Fjortoft has spoken to Empire of the Kop about why Timo Werner ended up snubbing Liverpool in favour of a transfer to Chelsea.

The striker left RB Leipzig for a move to Stamford Bridge this summer, joining other big names such as Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva in forming part of an exciting new squad in west London.

However, Fjortoft admits that Werner was fascinated by Liverpool and by manager Jurgen Klopp following their talks earlier in the summer.

The Germany international was keen, however, to move quickly, with Fjortoft saying he wasn’t prepared to wait for the Reds any longer before deciding to join Chelsea instead.

“We know that Klopp wanted Werner,” Fjortoft told EOTK. “We know, not at least in an interview with me after the Tottenham game, that Werner was very fascinated by Klopp and Liverpool. Klopp spoke to him and wanted him to be patient.

“And fair enough, Covid 19 has made the clubs more careful. But after talking, Werner couldn’t wait for Liverpool any longer and signed for Chelsea.”

Liverpool fans may end up regretting this, with Werner looking a top talent who, along with Chelsea’s other signings, should make a real impact at the Bridge in the season ahead.

Liverpool may have won the Premier League title with some ease last season, but it’s always important to keep on strengthening while you’re on top, and so far the Merseyside giants have not done that.