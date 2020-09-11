Arsenal ace set for £20m exit after he doesn’t travel with the team for their Premier League opener

There are a few signs that a transfer is imminent, but the clearest is always a fit player being left out of a squad for an upcoming fixture.

The future of Emi Martinez has been up in the air ever since Bernd Leno recovered from injury, especially after the Argentine stopper proved he was good enough for the Premier League during his run of games last season.

He looked almost certain to stay when Mikel Arteta confirmed in his press conference that he didn’t have a number one goalkeeper going into next season, but things have changed.

The Guardian have since reported that Martinez will not travel with the Arsenal squad for their Premier League opener to face Fulham, while The Gunners are looking for around £20m to let him go.

It’s suggested that Brighton and Aston Villa are the two interested clubs, but Brighton’s offer is said to be higher than Villa’s just now.

There’s absolutely no sign of an injury so you have to think that he is about to leave, so it will be interesting to see who wins the race.