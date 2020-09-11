Arsenal could make a £14.5m profit as they look to sell star and replace him with prolific striker

Despite the hilarious people of Twitter who try to rubbish the Scottish Premiership at all costs, the success of Kieran Tierney at Arsenal has shown that there are bargains to be found.

Celtic star Odsonne Edouard has been linked with a move for a couple of years now, but his price tag will keep going up as he finds the net on a regular basis for club and country.

The Metro have reported that Arsenal are looking to bring Edouard in while selling Alexandre Lacazette, and they could end up making a profit out of this if things go well.

They claim that a bid of £22.5m has been made to Celtic for the striker, although that price tag does seem very low for a player who still has a couple of years left on his contract.

It’s possible that Celtic may need to cash in after their Champions League embarrassment, but the board will be aware that the fans will not forgive them if they miss out on a tenth straight title by selling key players to the first bidder.

At this point that offer is only a verbal one, and the report claims that it will only become official if Arsenal manage to offload Lacazette to Juventus or Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners think they can get around £37m for Lacazette so it’s possible that they could sign Edouard and have some money left over, but a lot of things will need to fall into place.

The Celtic man can play on the left if needed but he’s more of an out-and-out striker where Lacazette can cover the wider areas, so it does make you wonder if Aubameyang would be pushed onto the wing to make it all work.

Edouard has everything you want in a top level striker – pace, power, composure, skill and he’s also unselfish, so he should have everything it takes to step up to the higher level.

Again it looks like this will completed hinge on Lacazette’s future, but things could move quickly if he does leave.