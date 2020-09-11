Arsenal hero hails Timo Werner and compares him to Premier League legend

Ian Wright has hailed Chelsea’s new £47.7m striker Timo Werner and compared him to Premier League legend Alan Shearer.

Werner, 24, joined the Blues earlier this summer after spending four years with former club RB Leipzig.

The talented striker impressed hugely during his stay with RB Leipzig with last campaign being arguably his most prolific after scoring 34 goals in 45 games in all appearances.

Prior to Werner’s arrival Lampard was left with the likes of Tammy Abraham and Oliver Giroud to lead the line with neither of them being at the level required to challenge to become the league’s top scorer.

Lampard’s desire to improve upon last season’s fourth place finish and Werner’s clinical nature were two of the main reasons Frank Lampard decided to secure his services as early into the summer window as possible.

Speaking ahead of next season which kicks-off on the weekend, Arsenal hero Ian Wright has hailed the signing of Werner and thinks he can go onto replicate goal scoring heights of Premier League legend Alan Shearer, as quoted by Metro, he said: “This guy Timo Werner, I watched him in that competition before the World Cup with guys like Goretzka and you watch him and you think to yourself you can see what it is.

“It’s the sharpness and just how clinical he is and when you look at the way he is, you know when you look at a striker he knows he’s going to score.

“He’s got a kind of persona about him where he feels ‘I am going to Chelsea and I am going to score and I’m going to do very well.’

“You have to look at Tammy and the guys and think to yourself you need to tap into how he thinks.

“Because when I watch him when he walks out he’s got a look on his face where I’m going to score, I’m going to link up, I’m going to do my stuff and I’m going to score.

“He’s got it, he’s got the striker vibe. It’s what Shearer was like. You look at Shearer and you watch him walk into a room, he looks like if there was a goal in this room I’m going to score it. Teddy Sheringham, Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler you look at those players and he’s got that.”

Chelsea’s Premier League season will begin on September 14 when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion.