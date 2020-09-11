According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are considering using starlet Emerson in a part-exchange offer to land attacking target Memphis Depay.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that Lyon are resigned to losing their highest-profile player, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that Barcelona have already agreed personal terms with the forward.

Whilst no official bid has been lodged yet, the Dutch striker is reportedly aware of Barcelona’s interest and a part-exchange deal may be the only way that the cash-strapped Blaugrana can sign the ace.

Emerson is co-owned by Barcelona and Real Betis, with MD reporting that the La Liga powerhouses would have to pay €9m to hold the full rights to the Brazilian.

It’s claimed that Barcelona value the 21-year-old at around €30m, a figure that could knock a considerable amount off of Depay’s expected price-tag.

Emerson has impressed with Betis since moving to Spain in January 2019, the talent came into his own last season by chipping in with three goals and six assists.

Lyon may well be in the market for a right-back after Kenny Tete was sold to Premier League side Fulham in a £3m deal, as per Sky Sports.

Rumours of a switch to Catalonia for Depay have run rife since Ronald Koeman left his post as Dutch national team boss to take over Barcelona – who are in need of a major rebuild.

After a disappointing spell with Manchester United, Depay has got his career back on track at Lyon, with the free-flowing forward contributing 57 goals and 43 assists for the French outfit in 139 outings.

Depay is undoubtedly one of the world’s quality forwards right now, the 26-year-old would be a fine addition for Barcelona – who appear to be moving on from veteran talisman Luis Suarez.