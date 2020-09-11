Barcelona star’s potential exit hinges on the outcome of a test next Thursday

It’s probably important not to get too bogged down on this topic, but it does seem like a remarkable amount of South American footballers are able to gain an Italian passport with apparent ease.

It’s often very important when it comes to transfers as Serie A teams are only able to register a certain number on non EU players each season, and it could be pivotal for Luis Suarez to move to Juventus.

Mundo Deportivo have reported that he’s already agreed a three year deal with Juve and everything is ready for him to move there on a free transfer, but it could hinge on him getting this passport.

They go on to quote La Gazzetta Dello Sport in suggesting that he’s actually due to travel to Perugia next Thursday to undertake a “test” that will determine whether he’s eligible for the Italian passport or not.

If he fails then it does sound like the move to Juve might not happen, so the report also states that Atletico Madrid are trying to make a move so that would be another option for him to leave.

Either way it’s clear that Ronald Koeman doesn’t want him to stay at Barcelona next season, so hopefully his future becomes clearer by the end of next week.