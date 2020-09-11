According to Spanish publication Marca, Barcelona have contacted Hector Bellerin to discuss a transfer with the Blaugrana identifying their former talent as a potential replacement for Nelson Semedo.

Marca report that Semedo could be on the way out following talks earlier this week with the full-back’s agent, Jorge Mendes, the Portugal international is valued at between €40-50m.

It’s added that Barcelona’s ideal plan would be to sign Bellerin on a season-long loan deal due to their current financial struggles, however it remains to be seen if Arsenal would accept such a proposal.

Marca claim that the Gunners value the ace – who joined from Barcelona aged 16 – at €30m, should the north London outfit insist on a permanent deal, the cash-strapped Blaugrana would look to strike a part-exchange deal for the Spaniard.

It’s added that Barcelona would be willing to pay Bellerin’s €4m-a-season salary in full if a loan move can be struck, the right-back is contracted until the summer of 2023.

Bellerin’s name has been in the headlines over the last couple of weeks, he’s one of Arsenal’s longest serving players but that hasn’t stopped speculation regarding a potential exit this summer.

The ace played for just under an hour in Arsenal’s Community Shield win against Premier League champions Liverpool at the end of last month.

Bellerin only managed one goal and one assist in 23 first-team appearances last season, the Spaniard is yet to get back to his best following the serious knee injury he recovered from last term.

Bellerin has had a year to get used to things again after recovering, but there will be question marks over the ace if he struggles to reach the levels of performance he used to show this term.

The rapid full-back has made 205 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, Bellerin is just 25 years old so there’s plenty of time for the ace to work back to his best.