Chelsea are set to smash a transfer record involving a former star that’s stood since 2004

While most stats in football tend to fall under the “useless” rather than “useful” category, there’s no doubting that this is quite interesting when you consider the history of Chelsea goalkeepers.

It was clear that Frank Lampard needed to add to his goalkeeping options after a nightmare season from Kepa, and it finally looks like he’s going to get his man as Edouard Mendy is on his way to London for a medical.

He’s arriving from Rennes and many Chelsea fans will remember that their former star Petr Cech also arrived from Rennes, and it looks like this move will also smash a long standing transfer record:

Édouard Mendy's transfer from Rennes to Chelsea will smash the previous Ligue 1 record sale price for a goalkeeper which has stood since 2004: When Petr Cech moved from Rennes to Chelsea for €13m. Deal will be more than double that. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 11, 2020

It’s natural that comparisons will be made purely because of the clubs involved, but this also demonstrates that Chelsea are putting a real show of faith in Mendy by paying such a large amount for him.

His signing will come with an element of risk because he doesn’t have a lot of experience at the top level, but Lampard’s current options are so poor that he should get plenty of chances and time to prove himself at Stamford Bridge.