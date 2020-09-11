Chelsea star could be the perfect addition to Man United’s midfield after they are linked with a transfer bid

There are so many transfer rumours going around that it’s impossible to tell what’s actually true, but it’s interesting to see that Chelsea star N’Golo Kante is being linked with a move to Old Trafford.

That report came from Talksport as they suggested that Man United were thinking of making a bid for the Frenchman, while it’s not completely impossible that it could happen.

From Man United’s point of view he could be the perfect addition – his energy and defensive abilities would be the perfect compliment for Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the midfield, while his pace would make him an upgrade on Matic.

From Chelsea’s point of view it does look like he won’t be an automatic starter next season, so it would make sense to cash in if they receive a decent offer.

The Talksport report also states that Chelsea are now looking to make a move for Declan Rice, so any sale of Kante would probably depend on that going through.

Frank Lampard usually lines up with three in midfield but you have to presume that Havertz and Rice would be automatic starters, while the remaining spot would probably go to Kovacic.

Chelsea and Man United have allowed players to move between the two players in the recent past, so it’s absolutely worth keeping an eye on this if Chelsea do manage to sign Rice.