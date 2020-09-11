Menu

Experienced Chelsea star is not in exit talks despite transfer rumours

Chelsea FC
The Athletic’s Chelsea correspondent, Simon Johnson, has dashed rumours that Olivier Giroud has agreed terms with Juventus over a transfer, reiterating that the experienced forward will stay put.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported last night that the 33-year-old had already agreed a two-year contract in principle with the Italian powerhouses.

Johnson has refuted these claims by suggesting that Giroud’s entourage are not in transfer talks with any Serie A side, adding that the Frenchman knows that he’ll play an important role this season.

Johnson reiterates that whilst Giroud could see less game time due to the new attackers that the Blues have signed this summer, the France international is happy to be part of a side that could challenge.

It’s even hinted that the experienced centre-forward could actually partner prolific new-boy Timo Werner as Giroud’s style would certainly complement the Germany international’s strengths.

Johnson rounds off by reporting that Giroud’s status could of course change down the line, but the striker isn’t currently one of the players that Chelsea look likely to part with ahead of the new season.

Giroud played second-fiddle to Tammy Abraham for most of last season but proved that he’s still a solid contributor to the side after the restart with seven goals and an assist.

With Frank Lampard building the side around younger players, there’s no doubt that Giroud’s experience will be valuable.

