The Athletic’s Chelsea correspondent, Simon Johnson, has dashed rumours that Olivier Giroud has agreed terms with Juventus over a transfer, reiterating that the experienced forward will stay put.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported last night that the 33-year-old had already agreed a two-year contract in principle with the Italian powerhouses.

Johnson has refuted these claims by suggesting that Giroud’s entourage are not in transfer talks with any Serie A side, adding that the Frenchman knows that he’ll play an important role this season.

Johnson reiterates that whilst Giroud could see less game time due to the new attackers that the Blues have signed this summer, the France international is happy to be part of a side that could challenge.

It’s even hinted that the experienced centre-forward could actually partner prolific new-boy Timo Werner as Giroud’s style would certainly complement the Germany international’s strengths.

Amid reports from Italy about a 2-year contract being agreed with Juventus last night, sources have told me Olivier Giroud is staying at #CFC & camp are not in contact with Serie A side. Giroud knows he has role to play on & off pitch as senior squad member. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) September 11, 2020

With Werner liking to play off front man, should be plenty of matches for Giroud, especially with so many fixtures being crammed in short time.

Club will want to trim squad/raise funds to help balance books but would be surprised as things stand if Giroud is one they let go. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) September 11, 2020

Johnson rounds off by reporting that Giroud’s status could of course change down the line, but the striker isn’t currently one of the players that Chelsea look likely to part with ahead of the new season.

Giroud played second-fiddle to Tammy Abraham for most of last season but proved that he’s still a solid contributor to the side after the restart with seven goals and an assist.

With Frank Lampard building the side around younger players, there’s no doubt that Giroud’s experience will be valuable.