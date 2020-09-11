Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has reportedly rejected the chance to bring ex-Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen back to the Premier League in exchange for Ngolo Kante.

Eriksen, 28, left Spurs at the beginning of the year after a seven year spell with Daniel Levy’s London club to join up with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

According to reports, the Dutch midfielder could be set for the axe from the Nerazzurri after just nine months after it emerged that the talented playmaker may not be part of Conte’s long-term plans.

It has been reported by The Guardian that Inter Milan recently offered Marcelo Brozovic plus cash to Chelsea in exchange for highly-rated midfielder Kante. The report claims that Lampard rejected the Italian’s audacious approach but it is believed that in a second attempt to land Kante, Conte offered Eriksen instead.

It is believed that Lampard rejected the chance to bring Eriksen back to the Premier League as he is not in a hurry to sell Kante as he would prefer to offload fellow midfielder Joringho first.

The report goes onto claim that in a desperate attempt to secure Kante, Inter Milan are looking to raise funds required through player sales in a bid to offer Chelsea a higher fee for the 29-year-old combative midfielder.