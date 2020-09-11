‘Injury FC’ – These Barcelona fans react as wonderkid Ansu Fati is injured in training

Barcelona have announced this afternoon that wonderkid Ansu Fati has suffered an injury to his right hip during today’s training session.

It’s added that the 17-year-old has now been sidelined, with the Blaugrana unable to offer a potential timeframe for the attacker’s return at this moment in time.

Fati established himself as one of the world’s top talents with a fantastic breakthrough season last time out, the ace scored eight goals and provided an assist in 33 appearances across all competitions.

The timing of this knock is truly devastating, it comes immediately after the starlet impressed in his trip away with Spain’s senior squad during the recent international break.

With Barcelona in the midst of a major rebuild and serious financial struggles, the La Liga powerhouses literally can’t afford injuries to important first-team players like Fati.

LATEST NEWS | @ANSUFATI has a right hip contusion, which he suffered during Friday’s training session. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/XdIrB2exXG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 11, 2020

Here's how some Barcelona fans have reacted to the news:

Injury FC ? — Riquí ? (@Riquified) September 11, 2020

Injuries FC back at it We can't go one day without a headache in this club !!! — ??????? (@HaithemLM10) September 11, 2020

Are we cursed? Or we have the worst physical trainers in Europe? — Jack Sparrow #Bartomeuout (@JackSparrow_Leo) September 11, 2020

I start to think we need a new Medical Team more than we even Need Full backs ? — HÈRBËRT (@Herbert_Barca10) September 11, 2020

We are cursed — Nicolas Jannes ? ??? (@NicolasJannes) September 11, 2020

Here we go again — igbovi(????) (@Anezichukwuzo) September 11, 2020

Just when it was all going well for him. — #BartomeuOut | Rushad (@rushadFCB) September 11, 2020

As some fans mentioned above, this is the latest setback for a first-team player for a side that have struggled to keep their stars fit over the last couple of years.

The careers of Frenchmen Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti have been derailed by constant injury troubles over the last couple of years, perhaps it’s time for the club to shake up their training methods and medical department.