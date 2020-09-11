Menu

‘Injury FC’ – These Barcelona fans react as wonderkid Ansu Fati is injured in training

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona have announced this afternoon that wonderkid Ansu Fati has suffered an injury to his right hip during today’s training session.

It’s added that the 17-year-old has now been sidelined, with the Blaugrana unable to offer a potential timeframe for the attacker’s return at this moment in time.

Fati established himself as one of the world’s top talents with a fantastic breakthrough season last time out, the ace scored eight goals and provided an assist in 33 appearances across all competitions.

The timing of this knock is truly devastating, it comes immediately after the starlet impressed in his trip away with Spain’s senior squad during the recent international break.

With Barcelona in the midst of a major rebuild and serious financial struggles, the La Liga powerhouses literally can’t afford injuries to important first-team players like Fati.

Here’s how some Barcelona fans have reacted to the news:

More Stories / Latest News
New bid leaves Chelsea close to completing the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy
Wesley Fofana not expected to leave AS Saint-Etienne despite public claims to join Leicester City as European elites also enter mix
Barcelona target loan signing of €30m-rated Arsenal defender as potential replacement for star

As some fans mentioned above, this is the latest setback for a first-team player for a side that have struggled to keep their stars fit over the last couple of years.

The careers of Frenchmen Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti have been derailed by constant injury troubles over the last couple of years, perhaps it’s time for the club to shake up their training methods and medical department.

More Stories Ansu Fati

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.