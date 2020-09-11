Jurgen Klopp offered an update on injuries at the end of his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s opener against Leeds tomorrow evening.

The Reds boss was quizzed on the availability of club captain Jordan Henderson, attacker Xherdan Shaqiri and the club’s only signing of the summer – Kostas Tsimikas.

Klopp confirmed that a final decision is yet to be made on the trio, who have all returned to training, with the German adding that the situations look ‘promising’, rather than not.

Klopp reiterated that ‘late decisions’ will be made on the three as the Merseyside outfit prepare to start the defence of their title against Premier League new-boys Leeds United.

Leeds are back in the top-flight after a 16-year hiatus, it will be interesting to see whether relentless tactician Marcelo Bielsa can conjure up a plan to win some points against the reigning champions.

There’s no doubting that the return of Henderson would be the most notable of the trio tomorrow evening, the England international is coming off the back of one of the best seasons of his entire career.

It’s not just Henderson’s playing ability that influences the Reds, the tireless midfielder is a vocal leader that clearly encourages the rest of the team to kick on during matches.