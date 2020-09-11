Jurgen Klopp plays down rumours of Liverpool signing ‘really good’ playmaker

Ahead of Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the new season against Leeds tomorrow evening, Jurgen Klopp was once again quizzed on rumours linking the Reds with a move for Thiago Alcantara.

The Merseyside outfit have been heavily linked with the 29-year-old over the past few months, with the Spaniard set to leave the Bavarians in this transfer window as he enters the final year of his contract.

Fabrizio Romano reported at the time of the Champions League final that Bayern are holding out for €30m for the maestro, with the reliable Italian journalist recently adding that there’s still no agreement.

In this afternoon’s press conference, Klopp stated that it’s ‘nice’ to be linked with a player like Thiago before playing down the rumours with his ‘but that’s all’ comment.

Thiago would be a wonderful signing for any of the world’s top clubs, the ace could be a particularly potent threat for the Reds as he’d bring a different dimension to the side’s midfield ranks.

The Spain international is one of the best deep-lying playmakers around, he’d offer the kind of creativity and passing ability that none of Liverpool’s current crop of tireless midfielders can come close to.

Considering that Klopp has Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to call on in the middle of the park, you’d think that the Reds would only push forward with a swoop for Thiago if one of the above names left the club first.