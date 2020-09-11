Major blow for Arsenal over Thomas Partey as Simeone has the chance to swap him for a long-term target

The story surrounding Arsenal and Thomas Partey has rumbled on all summer, but there’s never been any indication that they’ve come close to agreeing a deal with Atletico Madrid to sign the midfielder.

The Gunners are named again in a report by AS as a potential suitor, although it’s suggested they their offer of a potential swap deal didn’t do enough to convince Atleti to sell.

There’s been a development with Inter Milan now stepping forward to try and get a deal done, and it sounds like they have a secret weapon that could give them an advantage.

In theory it’s easy to suggest that a swap deal could be done by swapping players of a similar value, but it’s never going to happen unless both teams really want a player from each side.

AS state that this would be the case with Inter and Atleti, as Diego Simeone has been a long time admirer of Ivan Perisic, while Inter are prepared to include the Croatian star in a swap deal to sign Partey.

Perisic is 31 years old so you have to imagine that Inter would need to pay some money as well to make this happen, so they do appear to be in pole position just now.

The problem for Arsenal is there’s no indication that they have the money to meet Atleti’s demands while it doesn’t sound like the Spanish side are interested in any of their players either, so it could finally be time to admit defeat and move on to other targets.