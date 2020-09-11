According to the Sun, Manchester United are in line to sign free-scoring starlet Charlie McNeill from cross-town rivals Manchester City in a £750,000 deal.

The Sun report that the 17-year-old has bagged an astonishing 600+ goals at youth level, the United-supporting ace is on the way to a dream move after rejecting a professional contract with the Citizens.

It’s added that the Red Devils are hoping to agree a fee for the ace to prevent this being determined by a tribunal, the Sun claim that City are working to add several clauses to the deal.

McNeill is capped at Under-16s level for England, the centre-forward actually spent some time at United as a kid before moving over to City.

This would certainly be a massive coup for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with the Sun adding that the Red Devils seem to have beat Juventus, RB Leipzig and Rangers in the battle to sign the attacking talent.

It’s claimed that McNeill would be slotted straight into the Old Trafford outfit’s Under-23s side, Solskjaer has shown since being appointed that he’s willing to offer first-team opportunities to exciting prospects.

As well as being able to represent his boyhood club, it’s fair to say that McNeill’s hopes of getting first-team football would be much better at United compared to City.