Man United may miss out on long term target next summer as Real Madrid make plans to replace Sergio Ramos

It’s quite possible that some big names will stay put for at least one more year as potential buyers will need an extra season to save up the money to pay the required transfer fees.

Mundo Deportivo have looked at the future of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, and they suggest that he will eventually leave the German club but it won’t be until next summer.

The French international may be a bit raw in some areas but he clearly has the potential to be a top class defender, so it’s understandable that Man United are keeping tabs on him in an attempt to sign him next summer.

Harry Maguire’s problem is a total lack of pace so he needs a partner with pace and aggression who can help hide that weakness, so Upamecano could be the ideal solution.

United fans might worry that this would mean another season of poor defensive play if they can’t sign him now, but the report actually suggests that they might struggle to sign him at all.

Real Madrid have now entered the race as they look for a long term successor to Sergio Ramos, while the report also indicates that the player is very keen to move to The Bernabeu.

It’s a move that would make sense for him due to the French connections – he would get to work with a French hero in Zidane while forming an effective partnership with Raphael Varane would help his international aspirations too.

Any transfer is still a year away so there’s still time for a lot of things to change, but a move to Real Madrid does look like the better option for him just now.