Man United set Chris Smalling asking price at £20m amid AS Roma speculation

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have reportedly set their asking price for out-of-favour Chris Smalling at £20m amid growing speculation the player could be on his way to rejoining AS Roma who he spent last season with on-loan.

Smalling, 30, joined the Italian side on loan during the summer of 2019 and went onto showcase some of his finest form after featuring a total of 30 times in Serie A and being directly involved in five goals.

The English defender has been with United for the last 10 years after legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson bought him for £7.2m from Fulham back in 2010, as per TransferMarkt.

However, despite a decade at Old Trafford which has seen Smalling win five major trophies including two Premier League titles his time with the Reds appears to be coming to an end as speculation that he will rejoin AS Roma next season on a permanent deal grows.

According to Sky Sports the 31-year-old defender trained alone yesterday at United’s development complex Carrington as United demand £20m from AS Roma for his services.

CaughtOffside has recently obtained information from a source close to the deal that AS Roma are growing increasingly confident that a deal with United can be struck despite the Red’s £20m valuation of their player.

